Letters | May 10, 2019

Support Alzheimer’s Research and Increase Funding

Thank you for recognizing Ari Middleman’s recent advocacy in Washington D.C. on behalf of the thousands of Marylanders currently affected by Alzheimers Disease (“Alzheimer’s Advocacy Forum Asks Better Funding, Implementation from Officials,” April 12). I encourage your readers to also contact Sen Ben Cardin’s Office at (202) 224-4524, urging his support for increased funding of this devastating disease and national health crisis.

For more information, you can contact The Alzheimer’s Association 24×7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Pamela Blount

Phoenix, MD

Thank You To The JT

Thank you to the Jewish Times for publishing this article (“Associated Women Visit BHI Towson Holocaust Book Collection,” May 3). Continue to follow upcoming Chapter 3 events!

Nina Rosenzwog

Baltimore

(from Facebook)

