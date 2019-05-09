Somber, Not Celebratory, Columns

Tuesday marked the 74th anniversary of Germany’s surrender to the United States and its allies during World War II.

That week’s issue of the JT, published on May 11, 1945, featured two reaction pieces on its second and third pages titled “An Epitaph For Germany,” and “The Twelve-Year Nightmare is Over.” The articles were respectively authored by Joe Benjamin and Philip Rubin.

The surrender, a defining moment in history, was not exactly celebrated by the authors. For Benjamin, the actions of Germany were too horrifying to express happiness.

“Perhaps Germany should never be rebuilt,” he began. “Certainly the crimes of Sodom and Gomorrah were not greater than Germany’s, and a curse was invoked upon whoever sought to rebuild those two cities of inequity.”

He continued that once history is written, the Jews will be remembered as the David to Germany’s Goliath, and that Hitler purposely exploited that the Jews “are a scattered people.”

“Hitler knew that and it was for this reason that the German bully shouted so much at the Jews. And yet our Bible tells us that a small David once felled a might Goliath—and I think when the full story of this war is told we will find that the Jew played no insignificant part in bringing the Nazi to bay.”

In his column, Rubin, no less horrified by Nazi atrocities than Benjamin, writes in a somber tone.

“If Jewish tears will have to dry up now, because we have no more strength left for shedding them, then we must be subdued in our rejoicing, too, over the fact that at long last the fangs have been removed from the poisonous German snake which snuffed the life out of Polish and Lithuanian Jewry, and would have destroyed American Jewry, too, had it gotten the chance.”

