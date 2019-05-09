Creative Solutions

Our human ability to innovate, adapt and overcome has always amazed me. This week’s cover story is yet another example.

JT reporter Victoria Brown explores how people with Parkinson’s disease are fighting back using an innovative boxing program. Developed in Indianapolis, RockSteady Boxing has spread across the U.S., and is being used at the Edward A. Myerberg Center in Pikesville.

She writes, “Studies conducted in the 1980s and 1990s found that rigorous exercise emphasising balance, abdominal strength, rhythm and hand-eye coordination can help improve range of motion, flexibility, gait, posture and even daily living.

“Studies done more recently have elaborated on these earlier studies and found that specific types of exercise are neuro-protective, which could mean that it may actually slow the progression of Parkinson’s. The type of exercise found to be most neuroprotective is ‘forced’ exercise, meaning extremely rigorous and intense exercise. Even newer studies are coming out with results that find that ‘forced’ exercise initiates brain repair and subsequently, behavorial recovery. Some studies are even suggesting that regular ‘forced’ exercise can slow or even reverse the progression of Parkinson’s.

“The need is definitely much bigger than the Myerberg envisioned. ‘When we started sponsoring Rock Steady Boxing at Myerberg, they weren’t sure they could get four people, and within less than a month they already needed a second program,’ said Judy Friedman, vice president and executive director at Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support, Inc. (MAPS).

“Although the exact number of people living with Parkinson’s is unknown, a person in the United States is diagnosed with Parkinson’s every nine minutes. In Maryland, Friedman estimates that MAPS supports between 400 and 500 people with Parkinson’s monthly.”

JT reporter Susan Ingram continues our ongoing coverage of the Poway Chabad shooting and the worldwide response with #ShareShabbat — a call to fill our synagogues. Susan also reports on the American Jewish Press Association (AJPA) webinar held on Thursday with more information on the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S., and covers how a young Holocaust victim is remembered in a Maryland native’s bar mitzvah project.

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of musical legend Leonard Bernstein, spoke with JT reporter Connor Graham about life with her famous father and her upcoming appearance at the Gordon Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC on May 21.

