Thriving Survivors

Beth Tfiloh High School faculty and students commemorated Yom HaShoah on May 2 with 11 Holocaust survivors. Students had the opportunity to spend time with the survivors over brunch, hear their stories first-hand, ask questions and gain a better understanding of the circumstances of their escape. The survivors who participated were Golda Kalib, pictured, Howard and Esther Kaidanow, Herbert Hane, Martha Weiman, Vera Kestenberg, Edith Cord, Morris Rosen, Halina Silber and Rose Mantelmacher and Ruth Goldstein.

