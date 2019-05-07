On May 3, 2019, Paula Brooks, beloved wife of the late Howard; devoted mother of Karen and Ron; cherished daughter of the late Hyman and Mamie; loving sister of the late Mendel, Leonard and Sydney; adored grandmother of Matt (Annie), Dan (Marilyn), Mason and Hayley; dear great-grandmother of Adrienne, Natalie, Caroline and Logan; she was beautiful and vivacious — a force of nature.

Funeral services and interment were held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Monday, May 6. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Visiting Nurse Service Of New York, 107 E. 70th St., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 or Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23226. There was a Celebration of Life following the graveside service at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

