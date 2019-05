On May 2, 2019, Linda Brody, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Baltimore, loving wife of Paul to whom she was married 55 years; adored mother of Elizabeth Brody Snyder and Samuel and Korin Brody; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Molly, Jonathan, Alexander and Ben; beloved sister of David Herstein.

Funeral services were held May 5, 2019, at Temple Beth El, Boca Raton, Florida. Shiva was held in Florida Sunday May 5, and Monday May 6, 2019. Shiva in Baltimore is Thursday May 9, at the home of Berry and Peter Sachs, 83154 Burning Wood Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org and Boca Raton Regional Hospital, brrh.com/Community/Foundation.aspx.

