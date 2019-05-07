On May 5, 2019, Joel Charthower, beloved husband of Rita Charthower (nee Ostroy); devoted father of Philip Charthower and Debra (Louis) Anoff; cherished son of the late Adeline Phillips and Ben Charthower; loving grandfather of Joshua and Daniel Anoff.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 12, at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Temple Solel, Designated to the Security Fund, 2901 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716. In mourning at 1409 Post Lane, Bowie, MD 20716, Sunday through Thursday with shiva services at 7 p.m. each evening.

