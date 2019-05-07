On May 4, 2019, Stuart H. Charnovitz, beloved husband of Judith Fenyes Charnovitz; dear stepfather of Daniel (Tania) Fenyes; loving brother of Renee Simon, Sandra Stilling, Betty Moore and David Charnovitz; cherished grandfather of Gwenivere Marie Fenyes; adored son of the late Robert and Helen Charnovitz; dear uncle of Elliott (Karen) Moore.

Funeral services private. Interment at Hampstead Cemetery, Hampstead, Maryland. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.

