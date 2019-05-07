On May 5, 2019, Arthur Crockin Grant, beloved husband of Sally Grant (nee Tucker); cherished father of David Edward Grant (Felicity Northcott); adored grandfather of Julia (Otilio) Baez and Noah Irving (Ana Zandarin) Northcott-Grant; loving great-grandfather of Olivia Baez and Otilio Baez III and Sadie Northcott-Grant; devoted son of the late Frieda and Irving Grant.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to League of Women’s Voters of Baltimore City, c/o Sadie Crockin Fund, 6600 York Road, Suite 211, Baltimore, MD 21212, or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2217 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21209 with a shiva service on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. The family will be receiving from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

