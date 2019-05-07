On May 5, 2019, Ronald Fidel, loving husband of the late Leah Fidel (nee Claire); cherished father of Louis (Elidia) Fidel, Anna (Kevin) Lee and Adam (Ilene) Fidel; devoted brother of Mary (late Melvin) Friedman and the late Leonard (late Hennie) Fidel; dear son of the late Louis and Anna Fidel; cherished brother-in-law of Rose (late Leo) Miller; adored grandfather of Jason, Skylar and Jesse Fidel, Zachary Lee and Elly Lee; caring uncle of Myra (Tim) Dahle, Diane Middleman, Lindsay (Scott) Brown, Brett (Jessica) Johnson, Jerry (Nancy) Friedman, Larry (Marcy) Friedman and the late Madeline (Allan) Drutz and Steven (Heather) Smullian.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2300 Hidden Glen Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

