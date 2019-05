May 4, 2019

Day Out With Thomas - 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Senior Stroll - 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Che Apalache - 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Salute to Gershwin and Jerome Kern - 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

May 5, 2019

Day Out With Thomas - 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM