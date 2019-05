On May 2, 2019, Beatrice Rief, cherished sister of the late Rita Rudo, Rona Simon, William Rief and Merrell Rief; beloved daughter of the late Etta and Nathan Rief; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. on Sunday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, 2700 F St. NW, Washington, DC 20566.

