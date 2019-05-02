On May 2, 2019, Carol Ann Bloom (née Kallins), passed away after an illness at her home in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by her immediate family. Carol was the daughter of Pikesville’s Dr. Edward Kallins and Marie Kallins; sister to Bill, Marc, Judy, and Scott.

She taught ESOL (English as a second language) to many new immigrants in Baltimore County. She is survived by her husband, Max Bloom; sons Brian, Justin, and Ian; foster daughter, Qing Li; and grandchildren Miranda and Hudson. She will be deeply missed by extended family and many friends.

