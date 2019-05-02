On May 2, 2019, Lee “Buddy” Eisenberg, of Pikesville, passed away at the age of 94. Lee was born in Baltimore, on February 9, 1925, to the late Paul and Bessie Eisenberg. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then followed his passion for music, pursuing a career as a drummer. Lee was married to Rita Eisenberg (nee Pollack), who preceded him in death in 2016 and is survived by two sons, Howard Eisenberg (Linda Lambert) and Stewart Eisenberg (Pat Yevics); a grandson, Jason Eisenberg, as well as Jason’s mother, Charlotte Eisenberg. Lee was predeceased by a brother, David Eisenberg.

Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: