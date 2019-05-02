ShareShabbat Becomes Rallying Cry for Poway

In the aftermath of the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting, the hashtag #ShareShabbat has become a rallying cry for Chabad communities and beyond to show no fear in returning to synagoues, shuls and Chabad centers one week after a gunman killed one and injured three at the San Diego-area Chabad.

For Rabbi Velvel Belinsky, spiritual leader of Ariel Jewish Center, the Poway shooting was not just tragic, but also personal.

“The rabbi who was wounded, Yisroel Goldstein, is actually somebody who I know very well and had many interactions and projects we did together,” Belinsky said. “Rabbi Goldstein urged people this Friday night to come to shul. He asked people that shul should be full this Friday night and then Shabbos, because this is how we’re going to show that terrorists did not win. And this is how we show that Judaism is alive. And Jews are alive. And this is how we counteract the effects of this terrorist attack.”

Since the attack, the call from Chabad rabbis and rabbis from every branch of Judaism and from the secular humanist community, is just that — for people to fill Jewish places of worship so that fear does not win over community.

“Whenever a tragedy like this happens, we obviously need to think about how we can make sure these things don’t repeat again,” Belinsky said. “Number one, obviously, is the direct way, which means that we need to protect ourselves physically. And every house of worship and every organization needs to take a very close look at this independently. But also we can have our effect on the world, through spiritual means as well, and this is by making this world a better place and bringing more peace to this world.”

Belinsky is urging all Jews to #ShareShabbat and is holding services this weekend on Friday night, May 3, at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4. Prayers for the recovery of those wounded in the attack will be offered. The Friday-night service will be followed by a community kiddush. The Arial Jewish Center is at 6701 Old Pimlico Road.

The #ShareShabbat movement encourages Jewish women and girls to honor Lori Kaye, who was murdered in the Chabad of Poway synagogue, by lighting candles before Shabbat, as she did each week and asks Jewish men to put on tefillin before Shabbat, wrapping the hands, recognizing that Rabbi Goldstein’s hand was injured in the shooting.

“The shooter came to a Chabad House. He probably doesn’t know what Chabad is, he just looked at it as a Jewish place of worship, as a synagogue and he wanted to harm Jews,” Belinsky said. “So, our response to somebody who wants to harm Jews because they are Jewish, is to strengthen our Jewishness. And we know that if less people would be coming to synagogues as a result of that, there would mean a victory for the shooter and the terrorists and we need to respond with coming more to our synagogues.”

Belinsky said he has been in contact with Baltimore County Police Precinct 4/Pikesville about security.

“The Pikesville police department, who have been very helpful, told us that they will assure that there is a police presence. So we are confident we will be safe,” he said.

For more information visit arielcenter.org/ShareShabbat.

Around Baltimore and beyond, communities are responding with #ShareShabbat events slated for May 3 and/or May 4, including:

Harford Chabad, 15 North Bond St., Bel Air. Services at 10 a.m. harfordchabad.org

Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd., #202. Services May 3 at 7 p.m. and May 4 at 9:30 a.m. chabadom.com

Chabad of Hunt Valley, 808 W Padonia Road. Friday night services at 7:30 p.m. followed by kiddish, at the Chabad house. jewishhuntvalley.com

This list is developing. Please email singram@midatlanticmedia.com with #ShareShabbat location, event and times.

singram@midatlanticmedia.com

