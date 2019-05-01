Interfaith Fun

About 75 members from Baltimore’s Jewish and Muslim communities gathered for an interfaith dinner on April 28 to join in conversation and learn about each other’s faiths. The event, sponsored by The Baltimore Jewish Council, Beth Am Synagogue and the Muslim Community Cultural Center of Baltimore, featured addresses by Beth Am’s Rabbi Daniel Burg and MCCC’s Imam Earl El-Amin. Also in attendance were several Christians, including Reverend Kobi Little, president of Baltimore NAACP, who spoke as well.

