The University of Maryland held its annual Parkinson’s disease symposium called “Within Our Reach” on April 26 at the BWI Hilton Hotel. In addition to an address by keynote speaker Don Most, actor, director and singer best known for portraying Ralph Malph on “Happy Days,” attendees had the chance to participate in an activity such as Pickle Ball, a sport gaining popularity among seniors, and learn strategies from movement specialists to promote both mental and physical health.

