Holocaust Survivor Felicia Graber at Pikesville Speaker Series

In honor of Yom Hashoah, Felicia Graber speaks Wednesday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pikesville Library Speaker Series about her personal experience as a child survivor of the Holocaust in Poland.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Arrive early and consider car pooling. In addition to our lot, the Giant parking lot across Walker Avenue and metered parking on Reisterstown Road and Walker Avenue provide additional options. (Do not park in the Advance Auto Parts lot — formerly Fields — you may be towed.)

The Pikesville Library is at 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208. Join the group every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for the weekly Pikesville Speaker Series. All lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit facebook.com/pikesvillefriends.

Similar Posts: