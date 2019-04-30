County Holding Measles Clinic in Pikesville May 1

The Baltimore County Department of Health is holding a free MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination clinic Wednesday, May 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 6302 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.

“Measles is spreading, and it is dangerous to anyone not vaccinated,” the announcement says. “Protect yourself. Stop the spread of measles in your community.”

Attendees are asked to bring records of previous MMR vaccines with them to the clinic.

However, people who are sick, have a fever, or are feeling ill should discuss the vaccine with their physician and not attend the clinic.

Four cases have been reported in Maryland, all in the Pikesville area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 704 cases of measles have been reported in 22 states.

“This is an increase of 78 cases from the previous week,” the CDC said. “This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.”

The recent outbreak exceeds the last peak year in 2014, when 667 cases were reported.

For more information, call 410-887-2773, or visit the Baltimore County Department of Health or the Maryland Department of Health.

