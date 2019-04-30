On April 12, 2019, Barry Guralnick, 67, husband of the late Henrietta Guralnick; father of Thomas Guralnick, brothers Leonard and Stephen Guralnick, grandson Ean Christopher Guralnick and a cat named “Girl.” Barry was reclusive, but had a few friends that were close to him.

He was a kind individual, friendly to all people and animals. Over the years, stray and adopted animals, and a few friends in need, found a home with Barry. He worked as a distribution manager at LabCorp, retiring several years ago due to a decline in his health. Recent hobbies included golf and collecting/working on mopeds.

