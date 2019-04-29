On April 26, Arthur Ascher, 84, beloved husband of Renee Ascher (nee Adler); cherished brother of Fran (Bob) Bauer, Iris and the late Gary Rubin;p devoted father of Bruce Ascher, Debra (Keith) Waldman, Melinda (Keith) Michel and Alexandra (David) Hochman; adored grandfather of Jade and Melissa Ascher, Samantha and Gabrielle Waldman, Jason and Daniel Greenberg, Solomon, Hannah and Judah Hochman; uncle, mentor and friend.

Services on Sunday, April 28, in New York. The family will receive visitors locally on Wednesday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 11408 Marbrook Road, Owings Mills, MD. Services at Beth El Congregation (Gorn Chapel) at 6:45 p.m. The family will receive visitors after service until 8:30 p.m. at Beth El. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory can be sent to The Associated, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

