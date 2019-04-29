On April 28, 2019, Alexey Shkolnik, loving husband of Galina Shkolnik (nee Grach); cherished father of Dmitry (Anna) Shkolnik and Igor (Karina) Shkolnik; devoted brother of Dimitri (Sima) Lukach and the late Etya (Gersh) Shubinsky; dear son of the late Shaya and Ida Shkolnik; adored grandfather of Sabrina, Brianna and Erica Shkolnik.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. The family will be receiving at Levinson’s Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

