On April 28, 2019, Gary L. Kaplan, beloved husband of Marsye Kaplan (nee Wolf); loving father of Gregory Kaplan; adored brother of Susan (Barry) Bloom and the late Judith Testa; cherished grandfather of Gavin Kaplan and Elle Kaplan; devoted son of the late Gussie and Abraham Kaplan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 30, at noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 12 Strongwood Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

