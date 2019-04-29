On April 27, 2019, Sylvia Nathanson (nee Miller); devoted mother of Martha D. Nathanson (Louis Greenfeld) and Annette N. DeBois (Milton Lasoski); loving bubbe of Robin (Brandon) Arnold, Steven DeBois (Kristi Ragsdale), and Erica (A.J.) Linnell; adoring great-bubbe of Callie Mae Arnold and Max Day Arnold; cherished daughter of the late Louis and Rosa Miller; beloved sister of the late Annette, Ruth, Molly, Zachary, and Henry; beloved aunt and surrogate mom of 12 devoted nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sylvia Miller Nathanson Endowed Scholarship Fund, University of MD School of Social Work, Attn: Sara Wise, Assoc. Director, 525 W. Redwood St., Suite 5E16, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at the home of Martha Nathanson Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. with evening services at 7 p.m. each night. For location information please call 443-850-8597.

