On April 26, 2019, Estelle Resnick (nee Baider), beloved wife of 55 years of the late Leonard Resnick; cherished mother of Merle Lynn (Anthony Douglas) Fiorilli and Margy Hope (Allan Phillip) Feigelson; dear daughter of the late Sophie and Nathan Baider; devoted sister of the late Minerva Reicher and Miriam Blankman; loving grandmother of Wendy (Shane) Fooken, Francine Jones, Sherrie (Joshua) Rubin and Laura (Justin) Kellam; adoring great-grandmother of Loren and Erin Berner, Chase Jones, Shoshana, Ariel, Avital and Tamar Rubin and Abigail and Emma Kellam; dear friend of the late Jack Pasarew. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Born Estelle Gloria Baider in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1925, Estelle attained a high school diploma from Western High School. She took college-level classes at Johns Hopkins University while she worked on the Manhattan Project during WWII, under Dr. Oppenheimer. Estelle was active in The Valley Players Amateur Theater group, being a coloratura with major roles in many musicals, which were performed at Memorial Stadium and The Lyric Theater. She was also a model and fashion commentator for Hutzler’s Department Store. Estelle worked for many years as a bridal consultant and saleswoman. She owned a bridal shop, Celeste, along with her dear cousin, Sylvia Resnick, in Owings Mills.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Brides Across America, 342 N. Main St., Andover, MA 01810. In mourning at 7201 Travertine Drive, #201, Baltimore, MD 21209, after interment until 4 p.m., then 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

