Norman Karshmer, 83, a retired healthcare administrator in both Baltimore County and city, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 26 in his apartment at the Weinberg House in Baltimore. He was born on October 17, 1936, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He attended South Carolina University from 1956-1960 where he received his bachelors in healthcare administration. This is where he met his late wife Allyn. They were married for 40-plus years. Together they had a daughter, Susan Karshmer-Blum.

In his early years, Norman celebrated multiple accomplishments. He was the vice president of Sinai Hospital for more than 25 years. Some would say at the time, Sinai was the best hospital in Baltimore under Norman’s guidance. Norman and Allyn had other businesses as well during his time at Sinai. They owned and operated Allen Dane Kennels, where they bred Great Danes and traveled the U.S. for 20 years with their daughter and champion dogs. Their travels led them to then want to open Animal Instincts in 1985, which was located in Valley Village Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road. This was a boutique for dogs, where they sold pet supplies, offered upscale dog grooming and had an unusual array of animal-themed art. Their daughter Susan ran a pet-sitting service out of the shop as well.

The Karshmers were very well-known in the community. They were a loving couple who believed that family was more than just blood. In 1989, Norman and Allyn met Dorothy Sexton-Diamond and her children, Patricia Sexton-Kidd and Christopher Sexton, and they were adopted into the Karshmer family. Patricia and Christopher both worked at Animal Instincts as young kids learning the ropes just like their daughter Susan. Years following, their daughter blessed them with four lovely granddaughters, Sydney Blum-Williams, Montana Blum, Jackson Blum and Kennedy Blum.

Norman and Dorothy worked together at Northwest Nursing Center for years before opening their own Medical Adult Day Care Centers in the early 90s in churches and synagogues in Baltimore County and city. These Enrichment Centers were unique from the others. They decided on churches and synagogues because it was a safe haven for the elderly. Norman and Dorothy wanted to offer families peace of mind with their loved ones without having to put them in a Nursing Home. Norman’s daughter Susan loved the idea and on boarded with Heritage Healthcare. They were the first in Maryland to obtain grants for the Centers because they were a community based program. They helped countless families over the years with alternative care for their loved ones. There were no other centers like theirs in Baltimore.

This was an exciting time in Norman’s life. He had all the love of his wife, daughter, adopted family and friends by his side cheering him on.

Sadly, in the year 2000 he lost his daughter Susan and in 2006, his wife Allyn. Dorothy and her children never left his side through it all. They were with him through the good, bad and ugly. In 2009, Mr. Karshmer and Dorothy decided to sell Heritage Healthcare. For the next 10 years his health slowly deteriorated with the loss of his daughter, wife and business – he wasn’t the same.

A few years passed and he lost his brothers, who were twins. Arthur Karshmer passed first and shortly after, Bernard Karshmer. Although loss was constantly around him, he still saw light and hope in his life during difficult times. Through the pain he was given the chance to grow a deeper relationship with his granddaughters from Susan and learn to cherish life. Dorothy’s daughter, Patricia had two children Talissa and Xaviar, who called Norman Pop-Pop and Susan’s oldest daughter, Sydney, blessed him with a great-granddaughter Kenley, who just turned 2.

We say our final farewell to a man of great accomplishments. He was admired by many, loved by all, and will be forever missed.

Private viewing at 9 a.m. for immediate family and close friends, on Tuesday April 30 at Sol Levinson & Bros. 8900 Reisterstown Rd Baltimore MD 21208. Funeral at 10 a.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 318 Berrymans Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Details regarding a possible gathering afterwards will be announced at the graveside service.

Similar Posts: