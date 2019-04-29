On April 27, 2019, Jerry Sidle, beloved husband of Adele Sidle (nee Enten); devoted father of Daryl (Sandra) Sidle and Barbara (Larry) Marder; dear brother of Marilyn Winston, Jules Sidle, Michael Sidle and the late Kenneth Sidle; adored brother-in-law of of Susan, Marian and Janet Sidle; loving son of the late Lillie and Herman Sidle; cherished grandfather of Alexander (Elana) Marder, Jessica Marder-Spiro (David Spiro), Leland Sidle and Anson Sidle.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 29, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7902 Brynmor Court, #603 (Stevenson Commons), Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday following interment and Tuesday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

