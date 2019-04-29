On April 26, 2019, Leonard Goodman, beloved husband of June E. Goodman (nee Freed); loving father of Bruce E. (Barbara) Goodman, Pamela A. Goodman (John) Suveizdis and Marc A. Goodman; adored brother of the late Phyllis (late Arnold) Rothstein; cherished grandfather of Tracey Collins (John) Eckstein, Carrie Lynn Collins, Adam Jeffrey Goodman (fiance Meredith Berger McCollough) and Sean Matthew Goodman; loving great-grandfather of Alex Pierce Eckstein; devoted son of the late Samuel Charles ‘Charlie’ and Fannie Goodman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 117 Sunnymeadow Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Monday following interment, and on Tuesday, the family will receive after 1 p.m. Services will be held Monday at 7:15 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Please park at the bottom of the hill.

