Multiple Injured in San Diego Synagogue Shooting

A shooting at a Chabad synagogue in Poway, a city in San Diego County, California, left multiple people injured.

Police there detained a man in connection with the shooting, and hospitals said they were taking in wounded people.

“A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s office said Saturday afternoon on Twitter. “@SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.”

CNN quoted the Palomar Medical Center Poway as saying it was expecting four trauma patients from the shooting.

Steve Vaus, the town’s mayor, told CNN the danger was over. He said that congregants had engaged and helped to stop the shooter. He said the shooter apparently had anti-Semitic intent.

“I have heard that this was someone with hate in their heart, hate toward the Jewish community,” he said.

The shooting comes on the last day of Passover and six months to the day after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, when an alleged white supremacist murdered 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue complex.

CNN quoted witnesses as saying that there were six or seven shots, and that the rabbi had two fingers blown off.

This story is developing.

Ron Kampeas is JTA’s Washington Bureau Chief.

