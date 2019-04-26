On April 25, 2019, Sue Ellen Platt (nee Sezzin), loving wife of Howard Platt; cherished mother of Dr. Jeffrey (Pamela) Platt, Marc (Julie) Platt and Wendy (Scott) Newberger; adored grandmother of Michael (Channy) Platt, David Platt (Rabbi Ariel Greenberg Platt), Dr. Kevin (Dr. Sarah) Platt, Samantha (Michael) Auerbach, Jonah (Courtney) Platt, Hannah Platt (fiance Avery Rosin), Benjamin and Henry Platt and Max, Eli, Alana and Shira Newberger; loving great-grandmother of Elisheva, Devorah, Naphtali and Michal Platt, Hailey Platt, Ryan, Noah and Jordan Auerbach and Joseph Platt; devoted sister of the late Faye (late Herbert) Lichtenberg; adored daughter of the late Max and Elsie Sezzin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Chicago Jewish Day School, 3730 N California Ave., Chicago, IL 60618, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sinai Akiba Academy, 10400 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2 Stream Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday, with services at 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the family will receive between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

