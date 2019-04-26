On April 25, 2019, Igor Gorodiskiy, beloved husband of Olga Rumyantseva; devoted father of Val (Izabella) Gorodisky and Yuriy (Nadia) Gorodiskiy; loving stepfather of Ken Rumev; cherished grandfather of Renata (Igor) Aronov and Max and Tessah Gorodiskiy; adored great-grandfather of Yaella and Abigail Aronov.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 28, at 9 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. In mourning at 3213 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.

