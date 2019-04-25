On April 23, 2019, Mildred G. Blum (nee Goldstein), loving wife of the late Alvin Herbert Blum; cherished mother of Marc (Leonor) Blum, Joel Blum, Dr. Claire (Meir) Stampfer and James Blum; devoted sister of Estelle Cohen and the late Cecile Cohen; dear daughter of the late Jacob and Helene Goldstein; caring grandmother of Ari (Melanie) Blum, Alex (Suzan) Blum, Sam Stampfer, Eliane (Jason) Wiese and Orly Stampfer (Amanda Virbitsky); loving great-grandmother of Amelie, Asa and Axel Blum.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 28, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, The Millie and Alvin Blum 8th-12th Grade Teen Program, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3516 Autumn Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday evening, with services Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m.

