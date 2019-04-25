On April 24, 2019, Harriet Yvonne Ackerman (nee Resnick), beloved wife of the late Abraham Ackerman; loving mother of Barbara Weiss, Nino (Sam) Blitz, Ira (Amy) Ackerman; devoted sister of the late Leonard Resnick, Florence Fulton, Milton Resnick and Estelle Cohen; dear daughter of the late William and Celia Resnick; loving grandmother of A.J. (Morgan) Weiss, Eden (Terry) Cantrell, Chad Blitz, Joshua Ackerman (fiancee Tori Weitzel) and Bethany (Alec) Hiller; adored great-grandmother of Emma and Jackson Cantrell, Ruby and Sunny Weiss.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Rodfe Zedek Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane, on Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Joanne’s House At Hope Hospice, c/o Development Office: Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. The family will be receiving at Atrium Village, 4730 Atrium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following interment until 3 p.m.

