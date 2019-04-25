On April 23, 2019, Estelle Lapin, beloved mother of Helane (Joel) Bulmash and Randee Klatsky; loving grandmother of Alex (Erin) Bulmash and Michael Bulmash; cherished great-grandmother of Ian, Nathan and Emma Bulmash.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, 6600 York Road, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212.

