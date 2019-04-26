Cummings at BHC Brotherhood in May, Honored by BJC in June

U.S. Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-District 7), who has served the Seventh Congressional District for 13 years since his election to Congress in 1996, is the keynote speaker at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Brotherhood Breakfast on May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Prior to his Congressional seat, Cummings served 14 years as a delegate in Maryland’s General Assembly beginning in 1983. As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform committee, Cummings is currently parrying a lawsuit leveled at the committee by President Trump and the Trump Organization in answer to the committee’s subpoenas for financial records from the president’s businesses.

But topics announced for the May 5 Brotherhood talk include education and affordable health care, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The breakfast is free to Brotherhood members and $10 for all guests. RSVPs are requested by April 25 to guarantee breakfast. Those who come without reservations will be served only if enough food is available. For more information visit baltimorehebrew.org or call Sid Bravmann at 410-952-6352. Baltimore Hebrew Congregation is at 7401 Park Heights Ave. in Pikesville.

Meanwhile, coming up June 2, the Baltimore Jewish Council is holding a 20th anniversary celebration honoring Cummings and the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel. The event is June 2 at 5 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland, 830 E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. The ECYPI is a teen leadership program offering leadership development, community service and a summer in Israel for students between their junior and senior years of high school. For more information visit baltjc.org.

