Howard County Yom Hashoah Event May 1

The Jewish Federation of Howard County and Howard County Board of Rabbis is sponsoring its annual Yom Hashoah Commemoration May 1, beginning at 6 p.m. at Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane in Columbia.

“From Kristallnacht to Tree of Life: Uniting against Hate,” is the evening’s theme and features keynote speaker Edwin Black, New York Times bestselling author of “IBM and the Holocaust: The Strategic Alliance Between Nazi Germany and America’s Most Powerful Corporation.”

This year’s event will also include announcing the winners of the Howard County Public School System Essay Contest, and includes interfaith participation and music from a local high school choir.

A pre-program from 6 to 7 p.m. offers “State of Deception: The Power of Nazi Propaganda,” a traveling exhibit from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, a Holocaust artifacts exhibit, survivor video testimonial and an author meet-and-greet with Black and Morey Kogul, author of “Running Breathless: An Untold True Story of WWII and the Holocaust.” There will also be a display of the winning essays on “Uniting Against Hate.”

From 7 to 8:15 p.m. there will be a memorial service, with music by the community choir, essay contest participants, an interfaith component and a memorial candle lighting, followed by the keynote address by Black, “Chasm of Corporate Compliance.”

For more information, visit jewishhowardcounty.org/yomhashoah.

