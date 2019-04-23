BWB ‘Watershed Social’ set for BHC

Blue Water Baltimore, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Del. Dana Stein (D-District 11) are hosting “Upstream Downstream: A Watershed Social,” on Tuesday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave. in Pikesville.

The event will be hosted by David and Laurence Weis, Rabbi Nina Beth Cardin, Dawna Cobb, Joe Meyerhoff and David Carroll. Discussion will focus on Blue Water Baltimore’s work in Baltimore County and how residents can help restore local waterways and communities. Stein will give an update on General Assembly environmental initiatives and attendees will have the chance to network and connect with neighbors. RSVP at tinyurl.com/y24aorqk.

