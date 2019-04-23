On April 22, 2019, Ruth Taubman (nee Singer), beloved wife of the late Robert M. Taubman; loving mother of Nechamah (Chaim) Highkin, Lawrence (Patricia) Taubman, Ron (Catharine) Taubman and Maleah (Moshe) Spinell; devoted daughter of the late Leah and Max Singer; adored grandmother of 12, cherished great-grandmother of 50 and loving great-great grandmother of 10; dear sister of the late Melvin Singer. Ruth was a founding member of the JCC Garden Club and was an active member of The Associated, Israel Bonds, Ikebana International and many other organizations. She and her husband Bobby enjoyed traveling the world and visiting with their family.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 3413 Midfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m, with a service at 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.

