On April 22, 2019, Leonard “Lenny” Pearlman, beloved husband of Natalee Pearlman (nee Schnitzer) and the late Marilyn Pearlman (nee Greenfeld); devoted father of Chari (Lee) Mellner, Stuart Pearlman, Dr. Lee Pearlman (Dr. Cheryl Weiner), Joseph (Edee) Schnitzer, Dr. David (Cindy) Schnitzer and Barry Schnitzer; dear brother of the late William Pearlman and Beatrice Shulman; loving son of the late Sarah and Samuel Pearlman; adoring grandfather of Madden Mellner, Reegan Mellner, Rachel Pearlman (Ethan Moss), Joshua Schnitzer, Blair Schnitzer, Haley Schnitzer, Max Schnitzer, Austin Schnitzer, Griffin Schnitzer and Cooper Schnitzer; adoring great-grandfather of the late Ruby Marilyn Moss.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ruby Marilyn Moss Memorial Fund (www.giveto.osu.edu, fund 316329). In mourning at 6 Keyser Woods Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday after interment, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.

