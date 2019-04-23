On April 21, 2019, Lois F. Burke (nee Greenfeld), loving mother of Susan (Bernie) Leeming and the late Scott David Burke; cherished sister of the late Selma Faye Greenfeld; dear daughter of the late Samuel and Sophia C. Greenfeld; adored grandmother of Courtney Leeming.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 23, at noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Pediatric Oncology, attn: Stephanie Davis, Development Office, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134. The family will be receiving at 1223 Cool Mint Court, Westminster, MD 21157, Tuesday following interment and Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

