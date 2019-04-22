On April 21, 2019, Elliott Fribush, beloved husband of Lillian Fribush (nee Attman); loving father of Howard (Elizabeth) Fribush, Susan Fribush and the late Jodi Robin Fribush; cherished grandfather of Justin David Fribush; devoted son of the late Beatrice and David Fribush.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: