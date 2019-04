On April 10, 2019, Victoria Dorf, cherished sister of Ellen (Neil) Lang and Barbara Dorf; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Lillian Dorf. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093.

Similar Posts: