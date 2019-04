On April 18, 2019, Valentin Gutman, loving father of Yuliya (Kirk) Lurie; cherished grandfather of Victoria and Alexander Lurie; beloved son of Boris and the late Lyudmila Gutman; husband of Galina Sirik. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 22, at 4 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. There will be a public visitation on Sunday April 21 at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.

