On April 18, 2019, Iosif Gorokhovsky, loving husband of Polina Gorokhovsky (nee Genboym); cherished father of Igor (Faina) Gorsky and Alina Gorokhovsky; devoted brother of the late Asya (Boris) Turetsky; caring son of the late Michael and Sonya Gorokhovsky; dear grandfather of Jessica (Jordan) Halle and Joshua Gorsky.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 22, at 2:45 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. The family will be receiving at Intermission Restaurant, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 after interment.

Similar Posts: