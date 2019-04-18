On April 11, 2019, Marcia Kleiman Harris, born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of David Kleiman and Dorothy Rombro Kleiman. Shortly after Marcia graduated from Goucher College, she met S. Elliott Harris who was a medical student at the time. Their love, passion and respect for one another lasted their entire lives. They were inseparable and madly in love for their 73 years of marriage. Marcia was a social worker, teacher and co-owned and operated a contemporary art gallery with her sister Toba Kleiman Rochberg for 10 years.

Marcia was a volunteer at Sinai Hospital, Walters Art Gallery, Baltimore Museum of Art and for the Democratic Party. Marcia’s passions were her husband “Skeets,” her three daughters, Ann Harris, Lynn Harris McCorkle ( Douglas), Peggy Harris Foster ( Chip), her grandchildren Jason Harris Melnick, Harrison McCorkle, Lindsay McCorkle and Colin McCorkle and her two great-grandchildren Zoe and Elliott Melnick. Marcia loved the outdoors, skiing, hiking, picnicking, exploring new places, traveling, art, classical music, dance, theater and museums.

Donations can be made to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra or the Baltimore Museum of Art. A celebration for a life well-lived will occur at Skeets’ and Marcia’s home on Saturday June 15, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m.

