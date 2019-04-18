The Maryland Department of Health announced yesterday a third case of measles confirmed in a Maryland resident. Three Pikesville locations have been identified where people may have been exposed, during the following times:

• 4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville on Sunday, April 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Market Maven, 1630 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Seven Mile Market, 201 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The health department is notifying people directly who may have been exposed at additional locations.

“It is concerning that three cases of measles have been identified in Maryland in such a short period of time,” said Frances B. Phillips deputy secretary for public health. “The measles virus can spread very easily between unvaccinated people, and there have been large outbreaks in several other areas of the country. Vaccination is the best way to stop additional infections. We are asking that Marylanders ensure they and their families are up-to-date on vaccinations against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Measles, which is highly contagious and spreads quickly, has caused outbreaks in close-knit communities, including some haredi communities in New York. In a Nov. 2018 statement, the Orthodox Union (OU) and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA) strongly urged “all parents to vaccinate their healthy children on the timetable recommended by their pediatrician.”

In response to the second case a measles clinic for adults was held yesterday at Bais Yaakov School for Girls in Pikesville. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define an “outbreak” as three or more reported cases.

For people who might have been exposed to measles, the health department recommends:

• If you are healthy and know you have had two doses of MMR vaccine, you do not need to take any additional actions

• If your immune system is currently weakened by disease or medications, even if you have received two doses of MMR vaccine, call your doctor right away and tell them you might have been exposed to measles as you might need a medication called immune globulin

• If you know you have NOT received two doses of MMR vaccine, or if you aren’t sure whether or not you have received two doses of MMR vaccine, call your doctor right away to determine next steps since you might need a dose of MMR vaccine or a medication called immune globulin

• Monitor for possible symptoms of measles, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash, and call your doctor before visiting their office so they can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk.

Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth. The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours. Measles symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days or as long as 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms of measles are fever more than 101F, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

If you or your family member needs MMR vaccine, first check with your health care provider. If your health care provider does not have MMR vaccine available, you can reach out to your pharmacist to see if they carry it. In Maryland, a pharmacist may administer any vaccines included in the CDC’s recommended Immunization Schedule to individuals ages 11 to 17 who have a prescription. For those age 18 years or older, prescriptions are not required to administer vaccines as long as they are one of the adult vaccines listed by the CDC. For information about pricing and insurance reimbursement, check with your pharmacist and insurance provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to Maryland, states that have reported measles cases are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The CDC reports 555 cases nationwide, “the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000.” (The high was 667 cases in 2014.)

Jurisdictions with outbreaks (defined as three or more cases) are New York State (Rockland County), New York City, Washington, New Jersey, California (Butte County) and Michigan.

“These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring,” the CDC said. “Make sure you are vaccinated against measles before traveling internationally.”

According to the CDC: “Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles starts with fever. Soon after, it causes a cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with MMR vaccine. The vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Teens and adults should also be up to date on their MMR vaccination.

The MMR vaccine is very safe and effective. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective.”

For more information, call 410-887-2773, go to phpa.health.maryland.gov/OIDEOR/IMMUN/Pages/Measles.aspx or cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

