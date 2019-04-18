Readers of Baltimore Jewish Times (JT)

The April 19, 2019 print issue had some glossy-coated pages out of sequence. This was an error made by our printing vendor. JT intends to re-run the “JT Insider” senior section again on April 26, 2019. We apologize for the inconvenience.
By JT staff
The April 19, 2019 print issue had some glossy-coated pages out of sequence. This was an error made by our printing vendor. JT intends to re-run the “JT Insider” senior section again on April 26, 2019. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Leave a Reply