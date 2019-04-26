The Dream of Israel Continuously Comes True Because of Hard Work

“If you will it, it is no dream.” We often use these famous words of Theodor Herzl to describe how the vision for a modern Jewish state became a reality.

At the same time, that reality is about much more than the State of Israel’s establishment in 1948. Every day presents a renewed opportunity to reflect on not only the dream that came true for the Jewish people, but also the hard work which continues to make it true.

That was a powerful realization I had while attending the 2019 American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. As part of the unprecedented delegation of 120 Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) who attended the conference from March 24-26, I got a firsthand look at how thousands of American Jews — 18,000 who participated in the conference, and countless others who weren’t there — donate their time, money, and energy to ensure that the connection between America and Israel continues to grow stronger.

Often in Israel and elsewhere around the world, if you care about a particular issue, you simply donate money to the cause. Jews in the U.S. do that, too. But in D.C., I saw how American supporters of Israel also put in the hard work. They believe in something, and they aren’t afraid to do whatever it takes to get it — like on the third day of the AIPAC conference, when attendees from around the country visit Capitol Hill to lobby their members of Congress on the most important issues in the U.S.-Israel relationship. In Israel, it isn’t common for citizens to visit the Knesset and lobby their elected officials in this manner. American Jews’ dedication and determination is truly inspiring.

As a Shin-Shin (young Israeli emissary), I returned from the AIPAC conference with more tools to forge connections with Israel in my community. One lecture on how Israeli inventions make the world a safer place will help me discuss Israel with a broader audience. This content encourages individuals to support Israel not only as a Jewish homeland, but also because of the positive change that Israel and Israelis create through developing technology which people use every day worldwide, from the Waze navigation app to drip irrigation and much more.

Additionally, the Shin-Shinim in Baltimore recently started working with a new educational program which engages the religious community with Israel and teaches youths about Zionism. For this work, I’m now empowered with new knowledge and motivation to speak about having a warm place in one’s heart for Israel and defending the country against the BDS movement.

It was also crucial to see the importance of educating future advocates for Israel from a young age. AIPAC conference sessions drove home the point that with all the challenges pertaining to BDS on college campuses, young adults must arrive on campus fully prepared. This goes for public school students and Jewish day school students alike.

Meanwhile, for my community back at home in Israel, I’m sharing the message that Israelis need to see the AIPAC conference with their own eyes for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of witnessing 18,000 people in one room supporting the Jewish state. At a typical major conference in Israel, attendance is around 2,000 or 3,000 people.

Some moments during the AIPAC conference really surprised me, like when Romania’s prime minister expressed the desire to move that country’s Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. Although the Romanian president proceeded to immediately oppose her stance on the issue, the prime minister’s original statement showed just how influential the AIPAC stage really is — it’s a venue where history can be made.

The lower-profile and more private moments, too, create enduring memories. In D.C., I shared a hotel room with a teenager from the Chizuk Amuno Congregation who was attending the AIPAC conference for the third time. I wondered, “Why do you need this experience — this overwhelming excitement — year after year? Isn’t it enough to see it in person once?” Really, I didn’t need an answer. His energy did the talking. It was clear that AIPAC has a permanent place in his heart and mind, and influentially shapes his support for Israel.

Now, as we approach Passover, I’m reminded that while many Americans use the Jewish holidays to take time off from work, for Shlichim those holidays are often our “showtime.” This can be a difficult experience for an emissary, but after a powerful experience like the AIPAC conference, I’m infused with extra passion for my role. Much like American supporters of Israel, I’m ready to keep putting in the hard work.

Matania Grinvald is one of the Jewish Agency Shin-Shinim (young Israeli emissaries) who work with the Center for Jewish Education in Baltimore.

