A Call for Love, Tolerance and Compassion

Rashi says in Parsha Tazria that the reason a metzorah must dwell alone is because he spoke words that caused separation and splintering. (A metzorah is a person in Biblical times with a dermatological illness which was understood to be a physical manifestation of internal spiritual rot- specifically for the sin of lashon hara- using our words to attack others.)

An idea has been turning and churning in my mind. The divide in everything these days seems like it’s between the right and the left, the traditional vs. the progressive. I don’t think that’s the case at least in the truest way. This (mostly) false paradigm is actually the cause of the fighting. Assuming the major force realistically was this divide, we’d be killing each other. In reality there is surprisingly little fighting. For the most part, everyone in Baltimore, in my half and half shul, and in America lives together in peace.

The true division, I think, is between those who are ideological and public with their views. Those who scrutinize each paragraph, sentence, and word on Facebook posts and blogs looking for what offends them vs. those (the silent vast majority) who feel what they feel, do what they do, and keep it to themselves. They may disagree ideologically with their peer, but they are quiet. They say, “It is what it is” and they choose to die on few hills remembering we only live once.

There are certainly issues worth fighting for. There are things worth dying for, but is it a lack of conviction that I don’t get upset when people do or say things I wouldn’t do, or hold a different view, or is it something else? When I see the left/right media picking apart the words of AOC or Candace Owens looking for a story to divide, I understand the source of our fighting.

We need love, love, and more love. We need tolerance and compassion. We need cool heads and trust in God (or whatever it is you believe in). We need to see and talk about the good that everyone is doing, the pure motive behind their view, rather than make them the enemy.

Rav Nachman of Breslev would say, “When you see and focus on the good in a person, even if it’s the one positive thing about them, you will arouse that good and then they will see it too and become good.”

Yerachmiel Shapiro is Rabbi at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation in Baltimore.

