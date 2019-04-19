Cooking Workshop Brings Together Diaspora Passover Traditions

More than two dozen people gathered at Chizuk Amuno Congregation in Pikesville on April 10 for the Baltimore Zionist District’s Passover Cooking Workshop that highlighted Passover traditions from various Diaspora cultures, including American, Israeli, Moroccan and Persian.

For instance in Moroccan tradition, the head of the household lifts the seder plate over the head of each attendee and chants the following, “Bibhilu yatsanu mi–misrayim, halachma ‘anya bené horin.” This roughly translates to: “In haste, we went out of Egypt with our bread of affliction and now we are free.”

Participants then gathered in the kitchen, where Huppit Bartov Miller, an Israeli-American food writer at Afooda.com, led a workshop, introducing participants to an innovative holiday dish and a new way to utilize the number one holiday ingredient — matzah!

Matzah “egg rolls” are a Passover dish that has gained popularity in Israel and other Jewish homes due to their simple preparation and variety of fillings. Miller demonstrated cooking techniques and engaged everyone as participants stuffed their matzah “egg rolls” with potato and caramelized onions; sweet potato, roasted garlic and parsley; and olives, ricotta and feta cheese.

“The event was not only fun and delicious,” said attendee Claire Stoltze. “I expanded my knowledge of traditions and rituals practiced during Passover around the world while adding another dish to the holiday table.”

Miller said she enjoyed connecting with fellow foodies.

“My joy in leading cooking workshops is precisely for moments like this: allowing food and special dishes to be that special ingredient that connects people and brings them together,” she said.

Matzah Egg Rolls

Makes 15 egg rolls

(Recipe courtesy of Huppit Bartov Miller of Afooda.com)

Egg Roll Ingredients

5 matzahs

3 eggs

Pinch of salt

Avocado oil /canola oil

Filling Ingredients

2 medium potatoes

1 sweet potato

1 garlic head

1 tsp. olive oil

8 stalks of green onions

½ tsp. turmeric

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. salt

Or

Filling of your choice

Directions

Cover the garlic, potatoes and sweet potato in aluminum foil. Roast in 400° preheated oven for 45 minutes (up to an hour for large potatoes). Remove the skin and purée potatoes, sweet potatoes and roasted garlic together. Add chopped green onions and mix well. Add turmeric, black pepper and salt. Wet the matzahs (one at a time) and set aside for 20 minutes in a damp kitchen towel. Allow the matzahs to get soft and flexible. Use one matzah at a time and cut (following the lines) to three equal pieces. Place a spoonful of the filling mixture at the edge and roll into an egg roll. Keep the rolls covered in damp kitchen towel. Whisk the eggs together and add a pinch of salt. Dip the rolls well into the whisked eggs on all sides. Fry in avocado oil/canola oil until golden and flip to the other side. Set onto paper towel to drain. Serve warm or at room temperature.

The BZD is planning to offer regular Israeli-style cooking classes in the fall. For more information contact Caren Leven at Carenl@bzdisrael.org or 410-484-4510.

Similar Posts: